Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition to get a British man French citizenship after his request was rejected.

Mark Lawrence, who has lived in France for 27 years, applied for citizenship after the UK voted to leave the EU, but was rejected for economic reasons, according to the Change.org petition.

The 48-year-old carpenter "speaks impeccable French and enjoys great popularity" in the town of Plazac, in the Dordogne, it added.

"In addition he appears on the municipal council of the Town Hall of Plazac, and as such, during the last presidential elections, he participated by officially holding the polling station."

Speaking to Le Parisien last week, the father of two said he "cried" when he read his rejection paper, adding: "It's almost an insult."

"As if I was not good enough to become French."

The petition, which is addressed to the French interior ministry, was started at the end of last year but has recently surpassed 33,000 signatures.

"France has been his country for most of his life," it said.

"This refusal to grant him French citizenship is cruel and absurd, considering his role and his implication in his adopted community. We therefore ask you to reconsider this decision."

French seeking British residency

Lawrence's case is not the only one to gather attention for working out residency status post-Brexit.

In London, renowned French chef Claude Bosi posted his rejection from the Home Office to Instagram over his application for British residency.

"I love Britain I considered until today like home but they just told me after 23 years of tax paid/Vat paid I'm not welcome-anymore," the 47-year-old, who held two Michelin stars at his restaurant Hibiscus which closed in 2016 said.

"Did I do something wrong?"

The UK is set to leave the EU on Friday.