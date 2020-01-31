Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

United Kingdom

Euronews holds Reddit AMA to answer your questions on Brexit

Comments
By Camille Simonet
Journalist Alasdair Sandford getting ready to answer all of your questions on Brexit day.
Journalist Alasdair Sandford getting ready to answer all of your questions on Brexit day.   -  
Copyright
Camille Simonet
Text size Aa Aa

Confused about Brexit? Got a burning question to ask about the withdrawal agreement? Want to know what happens next?

Well, come back to euronews.com at 18h CET on Friday for a special Q&A session with our resident Brexit expert, Alasdair Sandford.

We've teamed up with popular platform Reddit to hold a Ask Me Anything (AMA) event to coincide with Brexit.

The UK will officially leave the EU at midnight CET on Friday — or 23h GMT — and Sandford will be on hand to answer your questions.

Have you got a question you would like Alasdair to answer? If so, head over to Reddit to post it on a dedicated thread.

Hi I’m Alasdair Sandford. I’ve been reporting on Brexit for Euronews since the beginning of the saga – and now it’s actually happening. AMA! from r/worldnews
Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.