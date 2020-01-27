An attempt by Italy's nationalist opposition leader Matteo Salvini to destabilise the government by forcing the left out of power in a key regional election appeared to have failed early on Monday.

The center-left Democratic Party was leading with 50% of the votes in Emilia-Romagna, against 45% for the candidate of Salvini’s League, according to projections made at 2am local time.

Salvini had been hoping for more than a symbolic victory in the northern region, which has been a left-wing stronghold in postwar Italy with unbroken leftist administrations for 70 years.

The election was marked by a very high turnout of 67.67%, against 37% in previous regional elections in 2014.

Italy's ruling coalition, formed of the Democratic Party and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, insisted the election would have no impact on the government — but Salvini had threatened to force early elections if his party secured victory.

Italy is currently ruled by its 67th government since World War II - which equates to, on average since 1946, a new administration every 12 or 13 months.