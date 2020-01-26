BREAKING NEWS
Nadler to miss day of Trump's impeachment trial due to wife's cancer treatment

By Allan Smith with NBC News Politics
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., arrives to announce House Democrats are pushing ahead with two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.   -  
J. Scott Applewhite AP
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., announced Sunday he will miss President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Monday because of his wife Joyce Miller's battle with pancreatic cancer.

"In December, following the House Judiciary Committee markup of the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald J. Trump, my wife was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer," Nadler said in a statement. "She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer. On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment."

"I am sorry to miss some of the Senate Impeachment Trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy," he continued. "I plan to return to Washington late Monday and appreciate the support of my colleagues and staff as I take this time to be with my wife and begin the long fight against her cancer."

Nadler had missed a House Rules Committee hearing on impeachment last month, with a committee aide telling NBC News at the time it was due to a family emergency.

