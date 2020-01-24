Giuliani launches 'common sense' podcast, urges impeachment case be dismissed

As Democrats argued in the Senate on Friday that President Donald Trump should be removed from office, the president's personal lawyer launched a podcast to push back against their allegations.

Rudy Giuliani, who wasn't tapped as a member the legal team representing the president, used his inaugural episode of his show "Rudy Giuliani Common Sense" to deliver a presentation that sounded like what he would have said at the Senate trial.

"Look at these charges. Neither one of the is a crime," a restrained Giuliani said of the twoarticles of impeachment against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"There's no crime called abuse of power," he said. As for obstruction of Congress, Giuliani said that charge could lead to something "silly" like the president being impeached for being late to a press conference.

He said the Trump legal team should make a motion for Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the Senate trial, to dismiss the case for failure to allege an impeachable offense.

The episode was entitled, "Since no crimes exist, it must be dismissed."

The former New York City mayor told NBC News in a text message on Thursday that with "the second episode we will create an expose of the compelling evidence of major Democrat corruption in Ukraine."

Giuliani's efforts to get Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden are a major part of the impeachment case against Trump.

The episode is on Giuliani's newwebsite, where the man known as "America's Mayor" after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, is described as being "Celebrated by many as 'Mayor of the World.'"

Giuliani promoted his podcast during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Friday. He said his show would prove Ukraine was involved in interfering in the 2016 U.S. election and not Russia, and that Ukraine did so on behalf of Trump rival Hillary Clinton — claims that have been debunked by Trump's own intelligence chiefs.

"What happened in Russia was a big hoax. Actually it was the Democrats projecting what they had actually done in Ukraine. I don't know if it's true or not," Giuliani said, before adding, "I started investigating Biden two years ago when he was thinking about running for president. I never thought he would run. Looked to me he couldn't cross the street much less run."

Giuliani and Biden have bad blood that goes back to 2007, when both were running for president. Biden mocked the Republican in one of the Democratic debates, calling him "probably the most under-qualified man since George Bush to seek the presidency."

"There only three things he mentions in a sentence: A noun and a verb and 9/11, I mean, there's nothing else," Biden said.