A 22-year-old Northern Irish man who is wanted by police over the discovery of 39 bodies in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex can be extradited, a court in Dublin has ruled.

Eamonn Harrison, from Mayoridge in Newry, was arrested on a European arrest warrant last year and is facing charges of human trafficking, assisting unlawful immigration and 39 counts of manslaughter.

He appeared at Dublin Criminal Court on Friday to hear the ruling on his extradition, of which proceedings began back in November.

It comes several months after the lorry driver - 25-year-old Maurice Robinson - pleaded guilty to assisting illegal immigration.

He also is facing 39 counts of manslaughter.

The 39 victims - all Vietnamese nationals aged between 15 and 44 - were discovered in the back of a lorry container in an industrial park in October.