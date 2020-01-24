BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

United Kingdom

Essex lorry deaths: Eamonn Harrison to be extradited to Britain to face manslaughter charges

Comments
By Euronews
Essex lorry deaths: Eamonn Harrison to be extradited to Britain to face manslaughter charges
Copyright
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved - Alastair Grant
Text size Aa Aa

A 22-year-old Northern Irish man who is wanted by police over the discovery of 39 bodies in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex can be extradited, a court in Dublin has ruled.

Eamonn Harrison, from Mayoridge in Newry, was arrested on a European arrest warrant last year and is facing charges of human trafficking, assisting unlawful immigration and 39 counts of manslaughter.

He appeared at Dublin Criminal Court on Friday to hear the ruling on his extradition, of which proceedings began back in November.

It comes several months after the lorry driver - 25-year-old Maurice Robinson - pleaded guilty to assisting illegal immigration.

He also is facing 39 counts of manslaughter.

The 39 victims - all Vietnamese nationals aged between 15 and 44 - were discovered in the back of a lorry container in an industrial park in October.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.