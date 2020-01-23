Multiple people have been injured ina shooting Wednesday near Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle.

Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting at 4th Avenue and Pine Street, an area with heavy foot traffic and an influx of tourists. The Seattle Police Department tweeted the news of "multiple victims" just after 5 p.m. local time, but did not provide the number of victims or their conditions.

The Seattle Fire Department said it was responding to "reports of multiple patients" of a shooting in the area on Twitter and urged people to stay away from the area.

A nurse who was witness to the shooting told NBC affiliate King 5 that she heard the gunfire and rushed to help one of the victims. She was not identified by the station.

"I've never experienced anything like this in my life," she said.

Harborview Medical Center, a Level I trauma facility managed by the University of Washington, confirmed to NBC News it was expecting patients from the shooting, but did not know how many.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.