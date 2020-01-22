The EU-Turkey statement signed in 2016 reduced the migration flows towards the EU through Greece. After the statement signed in Brussels, the number plummeted. Although there are big flows in recent months, the numbers do not compare with 2015. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is threatening to send large amounts of migrants to Europe, as part of his pressure on the EU.

But camps on the Greek islands are overcrowded. According to reports, children have no hope in their lives, with some even considering taking their own lives.

We asked the President of the Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, about these issues.

"We have made a deal with Turkey. It is a good deal because Turkey is taking on his shoulders a large part of the consequences of the refugee crisis in that region."

Despite that, there is no question that leverage is being sought.

"Erdogan threatened me, the Commission, several times that he would open the gate," Juncker detailed.

On the subject of the children living in Moria camp on the Greek Isand of Lesbos, the former Commission president says Europe hasn't done enough.

"Some of the member states are not acting in solidarity," he said.

"Years ago I was proposing to the Polish, the Czechs and the Hungarians to take in and on their territory unaccompanied children. And Greece has done a lot, not enough on the islands and on the mainland, not enough has been done. We have to improve on the Greek side and the European side. It is not acceptable to leave that we are leaving these children without any kind of help. It is a scandal!"