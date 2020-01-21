BREAKING NEWS
5 killed by boiling water after pipe burst at Russian hotel

By Associated Press with NBC News World News
Image: Steam comes out from a door of the Mini Hotel Caramel after a hot wa
Steam comes out from a door of the Mini Hotel Caramel after a hot water pipe exploded in the night and flooded a basement hotel room with boiling water, in Perm, Russia on Jan. 20, 2020.   -  
Russian Emergencies Ministry
MOSCOW — A heating pipe burst Monday in a small Russian hotel, flooding rooms with boiling water that killed five people and left six others injured in the central city of Perm, emergency officials said.

The nine-room hotel was in the basement of a residential building in the city of 1 million people near Russia's Ural Mountains. All of the victims — who included a child — were staying at the hotel, authorities said. Three of the injured were hospitalized with burns.

Russian police have opened an inquiry into the tragedy.

The plumbing explosion left 20 buildings, including a hospital, a school and a kindergarten, without heat or hot water in the middle of winter, local authorities said.

Russian lawmaker Oleg Melnichenko said, given the deaths, the Russian parliament might consider a ban on having hotels or hostels in the basements of residential buildings.

"Hostels shouldn't be open in basements, where all pipelines are located," Melnichenko said.

Last year the Russian parliament banned opening hostels or hotel rooms in apartments in residential buildings.

