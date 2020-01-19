Watch live: Ukraine holds ceremony for plane crash victims

A ceremony is being held in Kiev, Ukraine, for the victims of a Ukrainian International Airways flight that was shot down outside Tehran, Iran, earlier this month.

All 176 passengers and crew were killed when flight PS752 went down shortly after taking off from Tehran's Ayatolah Khomeini Airport.

A total of 11 Ukrainians were killed in the crash, nine of them crew.

The crash was initially said to be an accident, but Iran later admitted that it had been brought down by a missile through "human error".

The missile strike was in response to the US killing of the head of Iran's elite Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani.

US President Donald Trump said he had eliminated "the world's top terrorist" in a speech after Soleimani's death. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that there had been an "imminent threat" that included "attacks on US embassies".

Tensions between Iran and the US escalated in December after a US contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase. The US retaliated in December by launching airstrikes targeting an Iran-backed militia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that he expected Iran "to bring those responsible to justice".

