Strasbourg disruptors

European Parliament here in Strasbourg, on what for some, maybe even the union itself has been a momentous week as British MEPs said their final goodbyes.

Just as one set of MEPs are leaving another set arrived this time from Catalonia.

Internationally MEPs discussed the crisis with Iran this week, just at the E3, U.K., France and Germany started the process to punish the Iranian regime for breaking the terms of the nuclear deal - that deal seems all but dead but the EU’s top diplomat still has hope.

"A failure to preserve the deal will only add tensions in the region. Imagine for a second, which would be the situation today if Iran had nuclear weapons," Borrell told MEPs.

Rule of Law

In what’s been a busy week, MEPs asked for the Commission and the Council to move the Article 7 process against Hungary and Poland forward - more than a year after it was initiated. There are concerns that things on both countries are getting worse and not better .

"Hungary and Poland are good examples of how the EU can fall to pieces if we do not pay attention," Anna Donath, (MEP, Hungary, Renew) told our reporter.

Packed Plenary

MEPs also heard about Ursula von der Leyen's Green Deal which commits €1 trillion euros of public and private money to turn the EU’s economy green - part of an effort to make the EU carbon neutral by 2050 - and also includes extra money for countries like Poland who rely heavily on coal - but the government there remain unconvinced.

Look Ahead

The world’s elite gather in Davos for the World Economic Forum including Donald Trump and the Ukrainian President, that's going to be interesting. That as Foreign Ministers are back in Brussels to discuss Iran and Libya.

But let’s leave you with a party. To celebrate 20 years in power Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin recently released a video of him and George W. Bush dancing back in 2008.