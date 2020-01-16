Watch: Brexit Party MEPs triumphant on last day in Strasbourg

This is the triumphant video a trio of Brexit-supporting MEPs made on their last day in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

One calls their final sitting in the French city "historic", while another expressed happiness about being made redundant.

But other British MEPs struck a more regretful tone, saying Britons will remain part of Europe and will be back in the Strasbourg parliament.

The UK's representatives in Europe still have two weeks left of work in Brussels before January 31, when the country is set to leave the EU.

The country will then enter a transition period until December 31, during which London and Brussels will try and hammer out their future relationship.

'Happy to be made redundant'

Brexit Party MEP Michael Heaver, who represents the East of England constituency, posted the video to his Twitter account on Thursday.

Martin Daubney, who appears in the video with Heaver, said: "On a personal level, I've had this bizarre feeling. I'm really happy to be being made redundant. What's that about?"

Meanwhile, their colleague, Christina Jordan, a Brexit MEP for south-west England, said she was "incredibly, incredibly proud".

Another MEP, Henrik Overgaard Nielson, was another to say he would be happy to be out of this particular job.

'It's just a sabbatical'

On the other side of the debate, some MEPs expressed sadness.

Ellie Chowns, a Green Party MEP, meanwhile, talked about the symbolism of Strasbourg and the future of the UK-Europe relationship.

"This beautiful city symbolises peace and reconciliation between France and Germany. And this Parliament symbolises international cooperation and dialogue," Chowns said.

She called it a "sad day" but added, "I believe we Brits will always remain European".

Meanwhile, Labour Party MEP Seb Dance tweeted that it was just a "sabbatical" and that he expected British MEPs to be back someday.

"One day British MEPs will get to sit here again and represent our interests and work with our neighbours to solve common problems," Dance tweeted.