Lantern and light show as countdown begins for Chinese New Year

This is footage from a lantern and light show as celebrations begin for the Chinese New Year.
The extravaganza in Deyang, in China's Sichuan Province, was a blend of the traditional lanterns and modern elements like a hologram projection.
This year the Chinese New Year is on 20 January. The show runs until 16 February.
More No Comment
Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos
Protesting French lawyers say pension reform is 'attack on justice'
5,000 race to shrine for Lucky Man title
Canada holds vigils for victims of plane crash in Iran
Angry students protest over violent campus attack in India
Huge crowds join Black Nazarene procession in the Philippines
Ukraine airline workers pay tribute to crew killed in Iran crash
Kyoto geishas pledge to improve their dance and music skills
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits off Puerto Rico
Australian army vets treat koalas who have suffered burns in wildfires
Owner distraught as fire burns kangaroo sanctuary
'A decent guy': Funeral of firefighter killed in Australian fires
Orthodox Christian worshippers plunge into icy waters
Iraqi paramilitaries walk on pictures Trump and Netanyahu