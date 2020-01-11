BREAKING NEWS

no comment

Lantern and light show as countdown begins for Chinese New Year

This is footage from a lantern and light show as celebrations begin for the Chinese New Year.

The extravaganza in Deyang, in China's Sichuan Province, was a blend of the traditional lanterns and modern elements like a hologram projection.

This year the Chinese New Year is on 20 January. The show runs until 16 February.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.