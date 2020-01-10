Iran dominated an intense week of news with huge crowds following the coffin of general Qassem Soleimani, a missile attack on military bases used by the United States, the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran and even an earthquake near the country's nuclear facilities.

The fierce battle against wildfires is far from over in Australia — and neither is the fight of the French unions against pension reform.

Here's a look at this week in pictures:

After a US drone strike killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, at least 56 people were been killed and more than 200 injured in a stampede during one of his nationwide funeral processions.

The coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession, in the city of Mashhad, Iran, 5 January 2020. Mohammad Hossein Thaghi/Tasnim News Agency via AP

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 crashed near Tehran just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against military bases housing US troops in Iraq.

The rescue workers search the scene where the Ukrainian plane crashed near Tehran, Iran. 8 January, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photos

Anti-government protesters in Iraq held a demonstration against the Iranian missile strike. They blocked streets, waved flags, set fires near Tahrir Square in Baghdad.

A protester waves the national flag while demonstrators set fire to close streets near Tahrir Square during a demonstration against the Iranian missile strike in Baghdad, Iraq. 8 January 2020. Khalid Mohammed/AP Photo

Many countries have committed to help Australia as it fights huge blazes that have raged around the country. Another wave of evacuations began in affected areas. Local authorities urged nearly one quarter of a million people to leave their homes and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds were expected to fan deadly wildfires across the east coast.

A New South Wales Fire and Rescue station officer looks out the window of a C-130J Hercules aircraft as a warm glow from wildfires near Coffs Harbour filters through the window. SGT Christopher Dickson/ADF via AP

452,000 protesters hit the streets in France to continue their opposition to proposed pension reforms, according to the French Ministry of the Interior.

A protestor is arrested by riot police officers during a demonstration on Thursday, 9 January 2020 Thibault Camus/AP Photo

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó was blocked from entering the National Assembly building in Caracas on Sunday, in a session that saw a vote for the leader of the institution.

National Assembly President Juan Guaido, Venezuela's opposition leader, climbs the fence in a failed attempt to enter the compound of the Assembly, as he is blocked from entering a session to elect new Assembly leadership in Caracas, Venezuela. 5 January 2020. Matias Delacroix/AP Photo

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico on Monday, January 6 toppled some structures, caused power outages and small landslides — but did not result in any casualties, according to reports. More than 250,000 Puerto Ricans remained without water on Wednesday and another half a million without power, which also affected communications.

The inside of 67 year-old William Mercuchi's home that was destroyed by magnitude 6.4 quake, that leaved hundreds of people homeless or temporarily displaced, amid aftershocks and no electricity in Yauco, Puerto Rico. 8 January 2020. Carlos Giusti/AP Photo

Harvey Weinstein was indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angeles, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges began in New York.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court after a break on the first day of jury selection of his sexual assault trial, in New York, 7 January, 2020. At the left is Weinstein's lead attorney Donna Rotunno. Seth Wenig/AP Photo Seth Wenig

Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former chairman of Nissan, held a highly-anticipated news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, a a week after his stunning escape from Tokyo where he is due to go on trial for financial misconduct.

Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, 8 January 2020. Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo

In Romania, crowds gathered on the Black Sea coast to celebrate Epiphany on January 6.