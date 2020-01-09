BREAKING NEWS

Iranian missile caused crash of Ukrainian Boeing 737 — US officials

US sources increasingly believe an Iranian anti-aircraft missile caused the crash of a Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737 that killed all 176 passengers and crew.

The crash came just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Iraqi military bases housing US troops amid a confrontation with Washington over the US drone strike that killed an Iranian Revolutionary Guard general last week.

The sources cited US intelligence.

President Donald Trump suggested that he believes Iran was responsible and wouldn't directly lay the blame on Iran, but dismissed their claims that it was a mechanical issue.

Eyewitnesses, including the crew of another passing flight, described seeing the plane engulfed in flames before crashing, the report said. The crash caused a massive explosion when the plane hit the ground, likely because the aircraft had been fully loaded with fuel for the flight to Kyiv, Ukraine.

