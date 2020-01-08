Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former chairman of Nissan, launched a blistering attack against the Japanese justice system and a "handful of unscrupulous, vindictive individuals at Nissan" for the charges against him in his first public address since his arrest in November 2018.

Ghosn held a highly-anticipated press conference on Wednesday from Beirut, Lebanon. It comes a week after his stunning escape from Tokyo where he is due to go on trial for financial misconduct.

"Today is an important day for me," Ghosn said. "One that I have looked forward to every single day for more than 400 days since I was brutally taken from my world as I knew it."

He claimed to have been interrogated by prosecutors for up to eight hours a day without a lawyer present or access to evidence. He also said that prosecutors tried to coerce a confession out of him by threatening to go after his family.

"Just confess and it will be over. Not only will we go after you, but we will go after your family," prosecutors allegedly told him.

He added that he spent weeks in solitary confinement in a windowless room and unable to see or speak to his family and that he was "ruthlessly thrown back into solitary confinement" hours after being granted bail after making plans to speak publicly.

The decision to escape was the "most difficult" of his life, he said, adding that he had no choice "with the strings being pulled and manipulated by those dead set on securing a confession or conviction whose only goal is to save face. The facts, truths and justice are irrelevant to these individuals".

The charges against him are baseless, he claimed.

"These allegations are untrue and I should have never been arrested in the first place," he went on, laying the blame on "unscrupulous, vindictive individuals at Nissan" as well as the Latham & Watkins legal firms.

He alleged that the plot against him was triggered after Nissan's performance started to decline in early 2017 and that "some of our Japanese friends thought the only way to get rid of the influence of Renault on Nissan is to get rid of me".

Ghosn skipped bail last week and improbably smuggled himself out of Japan to travel to Lebanon.

The car tycoon — who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian nationality — was arrested and prevented from leaving Japan in November 2018 and is to go on trial on financial misconduct charges. Ghosn has always denied the charges.

In statements released since fleeing Japan, Ghosn said he had done so to avoid "injustice and political persecution". He also sought to dispel rumours about his family's alleged involvement in his escape, affirming that he "alone" had organised his covert travel.

Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty and the Interpol Red Notice issued last week against Ghosn does not require Lebanon to arrest him.

A Lebanese prosecutor said on Wednesday that Ghosn is to be summoned over a visit to Israel more than 10 years ago.

The previous day, Tokyo prosecutors had obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn on suspicion of perjury. That charge is not related to his escape.