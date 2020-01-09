Transport will be thrown into chaos across France yet again on Thursday as rallies denouncing the government's planned pension reform are expected to cause nationwide disruption.

The record-breaking social movement against the government's planned reform to the pension system will enter its 36th consecutive day, making it one of the longest in the country's history.

The day of national action comes just two days after unions and the government restarted negotiations.

State-owned SNCF rail company announced that its traffic will be "severely disrupted" in the Ile-de-France region and warned that "large crowds are expected at stations."

Just one third of Transilien suburban services will run, SCNF warned. Parisian city transport, already severely crippled by the ongoing strike, will also be impacted. All metro lines will be open but most will offer a reduced service, prioritising peak hours.

Nationally, the SNCF said that over half of high-speed trains and just a fifth of cross-country services should run as scheduled.

Flights and maritime transport could also be delayed or cancelled as unions representing air traffic controllers and port workers have joined the strike while some unions have also called for blockade operations at refineries.

The main protest is to be held in Paris and start in the early afternoon. Rallies will be held in other major cities including Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Lille and Rennes and unions have already called for another day of mobilisation on January 11.

They protest plans by Macron's government to overhaul the pension system by rolling the 42 different plans into a universal one. The plans would also see pension payouts calculated from salaries from across the whole career instead of just the last five years of activity, which unions say would result in much smaller payouts.

The government also wants to phase out the early retirement advantages certain sectors — primarily in the civil service — enjoy by adjusting so-called "hardship" criterion.

Unions will be hoping for another show of force after their first mass protest on December 5 gathered 1.5 million people, according to organisers, and 800,000, according to the government.

Polls suggest however that support is slipping as the movement enters its second month. An Ifop poll released on Sunday by Le Journal du Dimanche found that only 44% of French people back the strike, down seven percentage points from the previous survey carried out before Christmas. It also found that 75% believe that President Emmanuel Macron will not cave.

Macron has so far remained steadfast in the face of discontent and vowed n his New Year's address to "carry out the reform to its end". He said abandoning the reform would be "a betrayal of our children, their children after them, who would have to pay the price for our giving up."