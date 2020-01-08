Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits off Puerto Rico

A 5.8 magnitude quake on Monday toppled some structures, caused power outages and small landslides, but did not result in any casualties.
It also destroyed a popular tourist landmark, Punta Ventana, a natural stone arch that crumbled on the island's southern coast.
Vazquez, the governor, said government employees were being given the day off on Tuesday to take care of their families.
"We want everyone to be safe," she said.
"Obviously we all have all of our assets out in the street in the areas with major damage," Vazquez added.
She said ports were undamaged and there are several weeks of gasoline, diesel and natural gas stored so people need not worry about shortages.
The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed and Pete Gaynor, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), had been in touch with the governor.
Trump has been accused by some Puerto Ricans of failing to provide the island with adequate assistance following Hurricane Maria in 2017.
The Category 4 storm destroyed the island's already shaky power grid, overwhelmed public services, left many residents homeless and claimed several thousand lives, according to government estimates.
More No Comment
Australian army vets treat koalas who have suffered burns in wildfires
Owner distraught as fire burns kangaroo sanctuary
'A decent guy': Funeral of firefighter killed in Australian fires
Orthodox Christian worshippers plunge into icy waters
Iraqi paramilitaries walk on pictures Trump and Netanyahu
Australia bushfires: heavy smoke slows down rescue teams
This e-Bike can ride on water
Revellers fill Rio streets in unofficial street carnival
Mourners gather in Tehran to pay homage to Qassem Soleimani
Haunting images of charred animals show horror of Australia fires
Survivors rescued from collapsed building in southern Cambodia
Evacuations underway with Australia's wildfires set to worsen
These Peruvians have a fight to welcome in the new year
Displaced Syrians enjoy a game of football in jihadist-run region