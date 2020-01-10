Sen. Bernie Sanders slams Trump as 'pathological liar'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., slammed President Donald Trump as a "pathological liar" and said he'd heard nothing in intelligence briefings he'd been present for that suggested a top Iranian commander that U.S. forces killed had been planning imminent attacks.

"The difficulty that we have, and I don't mean to be rude here, is that we have a president who is a pathological liar," Sanders, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, told NBC's "Today" in an exclusive interview Friday.

"So could it be true? I guess it could be. Is it likely to be true? Probably not," Sanders said.

"I think what happens in our own country and around the world is that people don't believe much of what Trump says, and when you lie all the time, the problem is sometimes maybe you're telling the truth and people are not going to believe you," he added.

Trump said Thursday that Soleimani had been plotting attacks on multiple embassies. Earlier in the day, he suggested that Soleimani had been planning to blow up the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

"Soleimani was actively planning new attacks, and he was looking very seriously at our embassies, and not just the embassy in Baghdad," Trump said.

Sanders, however, contended Friday that he sat in a classified intelligence briefing "the day before" the strike on Soleimani, and that "We had all of the top-ranking intelligence people, military people, and not one word of that was mentioned."

Democrats came away from the administration's classified briefings this week on the drone attack against Soleimani saying they didn't hear anything that suggested there was intelligence that showed Soleimani posed an imminent threat to the U.S.