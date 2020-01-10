Croatia taking over the rotating presidency of the European Union has rekindled discussions over whether to expand the bloc.

Official candidates Albania and North Macedonia were meant to begin discussions over formal membership last year, but three EU countries blocked the talks at an EU summit last October.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at a press conference on Thursday that Croatia "being one of the countries in this part of Europe, we have a responsibility to promote and support our neighbouring countries ... to get closer to the European Union."

But he warned that talks for candidates Montenegro and Serbia would be much longer than those for Croatia, the bloc's newest member, which lasted about six years.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, had opposed opening talks for both North Macedonia and Albania until the process of accession was reformed.

Plenkovic said on Thursday that he thought there could be an "evolution of the French position" and that they could "satisfy some of [France's] reservations" on enlargement policy.

Albania and North Macedonia submitted their application to join the bloc in 2009 and 2004 respectively and both countries have since taken steps to align themselves with EU standards.

At the October EU summit, then Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called the bloc's failure to agree on starting membership talks a "grave, historic error".

The debacle resulted in the resignation of North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev who called for snap elections in his country.

Zaev told Euronews shortly after the talks were blocked that he was afraid that nationalism could return to the Balkans.