Man dies in Germany four years after co-worker poisoned his lunch

By The Associated Press with NBC News World News
Image: A 57-year old defendant hides his face at the courtroom in Bielefeld
A 57-year old defendant hides his face at the courtroom in Bielefeld, Germany, Thursday, March 7, 2019. A judge in Germany has found the man guilty of poisoning his co-workers' sandwiches with mercury, lead acetate and other chemicals over several years a -
Friso Gentsch
BERLIN — A young man in Germany has died four years after being poisoned by a co-worker and falling into a coma.

The state court in Bielefeld, which convicted the suspect in the case last year, confirmed the death on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported. It said the 26-year-old's parents spoke about their son's suffering during a trial last year.

A 57-year-old man, identified only as Klaus O. for privacy reasons, was sentenced to life in prison last March after the court in Bielefeld, 330 kilometers (205 miles) west of Berlin, found him guilty of attempted murder.

He was arrested in May 2018 after surveillance video showed him putting a suspicious powder on a colleague's sandwich at their workplace in the town of Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock.

