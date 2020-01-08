Watch live: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn clash over Iran at PMQs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed over Iran at the first prime minister's question time - known as PMQs - of 2020.

Corbyn criticised the killing of Iranian general Qasssam Soleimani, which he said was a violation of international law.

But Johnson countered that Soleimani had helped the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and supported the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria. He was also responsible for supporting terrorists that had carried out attacks on British and American soldiers in Iraq.

"That man had the blood of British troops on his hands," Johnson said.

Corbyn accused Johnson of being afraid to criticise the killing of Soleimani because he was trying to secure a trade deal with President Donald Trump, to which the prime minister replied: "I was kind of waiting for the little green men thing to come out about the trade deal. This is absolute fiction."

Turning to Corbyn personally, he said: "This is from the leader of the opposition who has famously received £10,000 from the Iranian Press TV."

