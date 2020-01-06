Fire at London's iconic KOKO nightclub

A fire started on Monday night at London's KOKO club, a landmark of the city's nightlife, and was controlled by the London Fire Brigade.

The fire started shortly before 9PM GMT at the Camden venue, the London Fire Brigade said.

Flames spread to "30% of the roof", the Brigade said.

"We were called at 20:56 to a fire at a #Camden nightclub under refurbishment. 30% of the roof is alight. Firefighters working hard to save the rest of the building", the London Fire brigade tweeted.

The London Fire Brigade said it brought "8 fire engines and around 60 firefighters" to tackle the blaze on London's Camden High Street.

Camden locals posted footage of the fire on social media, praising the Fire Brigade's swift response that avoided further damage.

Councillors for the neighbouring boroughs of Hampstead and Kentish Town said they were "devastated by the potential loss of such a huge part of Camden's culture" and that it was "heartbreaking" watching "a building that holds so many memories" catching fire.

KOKO is a famous London nightclub and concert hall that has since 2004 hosted performances from international artists such as Coldplay, Madonna, Prince, Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Amy Winehouse, Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller, J Cole, Skepta, according to their website.

The club is currently under refurbishment and before the fire was set to reopen in spring 2020.