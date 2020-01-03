After a US drone strike killed the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Soleimani at Baghdad’s airport on Friday, reactions have been pouring in from around the world.

According to the Pentagon, US President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. military to take “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing "a man once referred to by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a “living martyr of the revolution.”

The attack is expected to draw severe Iranian retaliation against Israel and American interests. The Defense Department said Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

Reactions from Iran

Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif said in a tweet that this was a “foolish escalation” and an “act of terrorism,” threatening the US with “consequences.”

“Perhaps America’s action was a response to the pain that this great man had inflicted on them," Zarif said.

The killing will make Iran's people more united and “will also make U.S. policies more scandalous and less effective than before," he added.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini also tweeted out a statement, calling Soleimani a “martyr” who, after “years of sincere and courageous struggle” finally died. He vowed “harsh retaliation.”

Iran also summoned the Swiss charges d’affaires, who represents U.S. interests in Tehran.

According to several analysts, Iran is interpreting the killing of its top general as a declaration of war.

Iranian state television called Trump’s order to kill Soleimani “the biggest miscalculation by the U.S.” since World War II. “The people of the region will no longer allow Americans to stay," it said.

For Iran, the killing represents the loss of a cultural icon who represented national pride and resilience while facing U.S. sanctions. While careful to avoid involving himself in politics, Soleimani’s profile rose sharply as U.S. and Israeli officials blamed him for Iranian proxy attacks abroad.

Protests in Iraq

Iraq’s top politicians have been rather quiet on the matter. So far, neither Iraq’s president nor prime minister has made an official statement.

In Iraq, protesters have taken to Tahrir Square in Baghdad in response to the killing of Soleimani. Some of the protesters approve of it. One of them, Ahmed Jabar told AP the killing of Soleimani and another Iraqi militant closely allied with Iran, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis “will eliminate the corrupt parties which are destroying Iraq.”

Another protester said, he would prefer it if “America and Iran solve their problems outside of Iraq” since solving them within the country “will not serve our cause.”

Response in the US

Trump himself has not come out with an official statement yet, but merely tweeted the picture of an American flag.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden issued a statement saying Soleimani “deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents throughout the region.”

However, the military action against him “is a huge escalatory move” which will “almost certainly” encourage Iranian attacks against the US, rather than deter them as intended, Biden continued. Trump “basically tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.”

Another Democratic candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren called Soleimani "a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans."

However, she added Trump's reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the strike was carried out “without the consultation of Congress.” In June of 2019, Pelosi had said that action against Iran “must not be initiated” without congressional approval, after Trump had approved and then reversed a decision to strike Iran over the downing of a US drone.

House minority leader Lindsey Graham praised Trump’s move adding that “if Iran continues to attack America and our allies, they should pay the heaviest of prices, which includes the destruction of their oil refineries.”

Meanwhile, Secretary Pompeo tweeted a video of people marching in the street in what appears to be Iraq, saying “Iraqis - dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more.” Euronews could not independently verify the video at this time.

Reactions from Syria

Syria has strongly condemned what it calls "treacherous American criminal aggression" that killed Iran's top general and others, warning that it constitutes a "dangerous escalation" in the region.

The Syrian foreign ministry says the attack reaffirms the U.S. responsibility for the instability in Iraq as part of its policy to "create tensions and fuel conflicts in the countries of the region."

The statement says the attack will only strengthen the resolve to continue down the path set "by the martyred leaders of the resistance against American interference in the affairs of the countries of the region."