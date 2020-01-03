Is US drone strike to kill Iranian general legal?

After the United States killed Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian top military official, the question of the legality of the move remains to be answered.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a TV interview that there were no legal grounds for the strike. And U.N. human rights expert, Agnes Callamard, tweeted that the airstrike in Baghdad appeared to be “far more retaliatory for past acts than anticipatory for imminent self-defence.”

The U.S. has said Gen. Qassem Soleimani was targeted in response to “imminent threats to American lives."

American experts say the legal justification for the killing of Soleimani is relatively straightforward under U.S. and international law. There is a well-established doctrine of “anticipatory self-defence” that has been used by Republican and Democratic presidents in recent decades, said Jeff Addicot, a law professor at St. Mary’s University School of Law in Texas.

The killing sparked anti-U.S. protests in Indian-controlled Kashmir and a comment by a senior Houthi rebel leader in Yemen that targeting U.S. military bases would be the quickest way to retaliate.