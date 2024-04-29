EU denounces Iraqi law threatening LGBTQ+ community with prison

By Euronews with AP

The law imposes 10 to 15-year prison sentences for same-sex relationships and lesser penalties for gender-transition procedures or advocacy for certain organisations.

The European Union has expressed concern in a recent statement after the Iraqi parliament passed new anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

The EU External Action Office suggests that the new law not only goes against the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which Iraq ratified in 1971, but also violates Iraq's own Constitution.

The controversial legislation imposes severe penalties, ranging from 10 to 15 years in prison for same-sex relationships, as well as lesser terms for gender-transition procedures or advocating for organisations deemed to "promote sexual deviancy".

The US State Department cautioned that this law might deter foreign investment, noting that “international business coalitions have already indicated that such discrimination will harm business and economic growth".