Flash floods in Indonesia's capital Jakarta and nearby towns have killed at least 20 people, with at least 30,000 others forced to flee their homes

According to the country's disaster management agency (BNPB), many of the victims drowned or were buried by landslides. Several died of hypothermia and electric shocks.

German press agency DPA reported that at least 20 people were dead.

While it is monsoon season, local media say this was "no ordinary rain", but the worst rainfall in over a decade.

Overflowing rivers caused buildings to collapse, while theirs were swallowed by landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on Jakarta's outskirts.

The extreme weather has also submerged at least 169 neighbourhoods.

The floods have inundated thousands of homes and buildings in poor and wealthy districts alike, forcing authorities to cut off electricity and water and paralysing transport networks.

Floodwaters reached up to 2.5 metres (8 feet) in places.

As much as 37 centimetres (14.5 inches) of rainfall was recorded in Jakarta and West Java's hilly areas on New Year's Eve, causing the Ciliwung and Cisadane rivers to overflow.

120,000 rescuers were helping people evacuate and installing mobile water pumps as more downpours were forecast.