WATCH: Gambian national football team donates blood for Morocco quake victims

The Gambia's national football team players donate blood at a centre in Morocco's Marrakesh after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country.

Citizens reported to hospitals in Marrakesh and elsewhere to donate blood for the injured. Among the donors were members of Morocco's national football team.

Other volunteers organised food and essential goods to help quake victims, after complaints that authorities were slow to respond.

"Everyone must mobilise," said one volunteer, Mohamed Belkaid, 65. "And that includes the authorities, but they seem to be absent."