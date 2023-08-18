WATCH: the search goes on for victims of the fire on the Hawaiian island of Maui

The search and recovery efforts are ongoing a week after a wildfire tore through the town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing at least 111 people. Hawaii officials warned the death toll is expected to rise as some of the most badly burned areas of the town are yet to be searched.

Meanwhile, Maui’s emergency management chief, Herman Andaya, has quit his job citing “health reasons.” His agency has come under scrutiny for failure to activate the alarm system during last week’s devastating wildfire.

Only six of the victims have been publicly named by Maui County. The Maui County police chief stated that children are thought to be among the deceased, but their names have not been made public and may not yet be known.