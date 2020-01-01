A massive blaze at a zoo in Germany has killed dozens of animals after tearing through the ape enclosure in the early hours of January 1.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Krefeld Zoo said its "worst fears had become a reality" and that there were no surviving animals in its monkey house

"An unbelievable tragedy rolled us shortly after midnight. Our human monkey house has burned down to the basic scaffolding," it said.

"The cause of the fire is still unknown," it said.

A video shared on social media showed the blaze as high as the tops of trees as it ripped through the ape house.

❗❗❗UPDATE❗❗❗ Unser Kollege Leonhard Giesberts von Blaulichtnews Krefeld ist vor Ort. Als die Feuerwehr eintraf, stand die Anlage bereits im Vollbrand. Die Stimmung ist erdrückend, es besteht wenig Hoffnung auf Überlebende. Ausführliche Informationen folgen morgen auf der Seite der Kollegen. ❗Bockum: Fenster geschlossen halten ❗ Das Affenhaus im Zoo scheint in Vollbrand zu stehen. 📸 | Jens Ehlen | ST Publiée par We love Krefeld sur Mardi 31 décembre 2019

According to the zoo's website, the ape house was more than 2,000 square metres and housed chimpanzees and orang-utans, as well as marmosets, acouchis and birds.

The zoo confirmed that the gorillas - including Kidogo, a primate famous for performing tricks including walking a tightrope - had not been affected by the fire.

The post on the Zoo Krefeld post has already received more than 2.2k comments in just six hours.

An image paying tribute to the animals has been widely shared on Facebook. Peter Zylajew/ Facebook

