USA

German boy missing for years found in closet of child pornography suspect

By Janelle Griffith with NBC News World News
15-year-old found in closet during search
During a search of an apartment on suspicion of child pornography in Recklinghausen, Germany, police discovered a 15-year-old man who had been missing for some time. -
Marcel Kusch
A teenage boy, who was missing for years, was found alive in a closet during a raid of the apartment of a 44-year-old man in west Germany suspected of disseminating child pornography, police said.

"A review showed that this is a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for a long time," police said in a Friday statement.

The boy was missing since 2017 and was found in Recklinghausen. Another man was also in the apartment and was arrested, police said.

According to police, there are currently no indications that the boy was held in the apartment against his will.

On Saturday, an arrest warrant was issued for the 44-year-old man, who is being held on suspicion of a serious sexual offense, police said in another statement.

