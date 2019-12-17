Italy's top football league, Serie A, has been criticised for a new anti-racism campaign which features a painting of three apes.

The artwork was installed at the league's headquarters in Milan as part of an effort to combat the rising problem of racism in Italian football.

The artist, Simone Fugazzotto, said in an Instagram post that he wanted to “turn the concept around, as we are all monkeys originally”.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Serie A said "true art is provocation".

"The idea behind Fugazzotto's artwork is that whoever shouts racist chants regresses to his primitive status of being a monkey."

But the campaign has widely criticised by football clubs and discriminatory groups.

In a tweet, Serie A side AS Roma said they "understand the league wants to tackle racism but we don't believe this is the right way to do it".

Another club, AC Milan says they were "surprised by the total lack of consultation''.

Meanwhile, Fare, an anti-discrimination monitoring group in football, has labelled the campaign "a sick joke".

Euronews has reached out to Serie A for further comment.

