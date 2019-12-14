UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting northern England this Saturday, just a day after a resounding victory at the UK general election and amid rumours of a cabinet reshuffle.

The Conservatives secured 365 seats — well above the 326 needed for a majority in the House of Commons — after winning seats in northern England that had been in Labour hands for generations.

"We want to improve our fantastic health service," Johnson told a crowd of supporters on Saturday.

"We will improve our education," he continued.

He congratulated new MPs on their achievement.

“You have changed the political landscape, you’ve changed the Conservative Party for the better, and you’ve changed the future of our country for the better.”

“People may have been breaking the voting habits of generations to vote for us. I want the people of the North-East to know that we in the Conservative Party and I, will repay your trust. Everything that we do, everything I do as your Prime Minister will be devoted to repay your trust.”

"Our country is now embarked on a new adventure," he said, promising it will be "doing all sorts of things differently and better."

