'Largest maze of clear ice in US' opens in Washington DC

A winter wonderland with two-metre-high frozen ice walls opened in Washington DC on Friday (December 13).
Organisers say is the largest maze made of clear ice in the US.
The installation uses approximately 300 blocks of crystal clear ice and weighs around 56,699 kg. The transparent blocks were lit up with bright lights throughout the maze.
Ice Lab, the company behind the installation, shipped the ice from a manufacturer in Missouri who specializes in clear ice with sharp corners.
The maze stands outside CityCenterDC, a public space in the heart of the US capital. It will remain open to the public from December 13-15.
The weather forecast calls for two days of rain, but Casey Conner, Ice Lab's founder, says the maze, which will be under a tent, can stand up to all kinds of weather, except perhaps, a tornado.
More No Comment
'It's been a blast': Detroit power plant demolished with explosives
French actress Juliette Binoche celebrated at European Film Awards
Banksy, bananas and banners as art takes centre stage
Heavy rain and cold weather hits migrants on Greek island of Lesbos
Algeria protesters say they reject 'fake' election results
A hero's welcome for Boris at No.10
The torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will kick off in Fukushima
New Kanji, new era in Japan
Royal ceremony held with more than 52 ships in Thailand
Santa Claus moves from North Pole to Berlin aquarium
Greenpeace hang Climate Emergency banner at new EU headquarters
Johnson and Corbyn in late push for votes ahead of pivotal election
Masked devils march through Czech village in pre-Christmas tradition
Rare two-headed snake causes a stir in eastern India