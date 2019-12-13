BREAKING NEWS

UK election 2019: Did you think being a TV reporter was glamorous?

By Euronews 
The job of a political reporter on election night might seem glamorous.

But it was anything but for Euronews' Tadhg Enright in London on Thursday as rain and wind lashed the UK capital on election day.

"This is why Britain does not like to hold elections in the wintertime," said our correspondent, standing in mud in Westminster.

"It is dark, it is wet, it is miserable here.

"I've even spoken to one former colleague of mine who told me that their studio had sprung a leak right over where the presenter is supposed to be standing and they are expecting to have real problems when they get underway reporting the election results overnight."

Watch more from Enright in the video player, above.

