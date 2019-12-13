Explosion injures 25 in German city of Blankenburg

At least 25 people were injured on Friday in an explosion in a residential building in the German city of Blankenburg, police said.

Authorities said the explosion took place at 08:55 CET in an apartment building in Blankenburg, central Germany. Evacuations were still taking place an hour later, police added.

A daycare centre next to the building was also evacuated with police assuring that there "were no injuries, all children were picked up by their parents."

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.