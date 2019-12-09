Apple lands first Golden Globe nominations; Netflix leads field

Apple Inc's television news drama "The Morning Show" scored three Golden Globe nominations on Monday, putting the iPhone maker in the running for its first major Hollywood awards as a new player in the crowded streaming video market.

Digital video pioneer Netflix Inc dominated the field, landing 17 nominations in TV categories plus 17 more for movies, including leading contenders "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman."

TV networks, movie studios and streaming services campaign heavily to win Golden Globes and other awards to bring publicity to their shows and help attract new audiences.

The Golden Globe winners, determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.

"The Morning Show," which streams on the Apple TV+ subscription service that debuted in November, was nominated for best television drama. Stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were named in the best dramatic actress category.

Netflix's TV nominations came for series including British royal drama "The Crown" and "Unbelievable," a show about a rape victim who recants her story.

AT&T Inc's HBO received 15 nominations for nuclear disaster drama "Chernobyl," "Barry," a comedy about a hired assassin, and other programming.

While Netflix has won TV accolades for several years, the company is relatively new to the movie business.

Netflix took three of the five nominations for best movie drama. They were for "Marriage Story" starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, Martin Scorsese mob drama "The Irishman," and biographical film "The Two Popes."

Another Netflix movie, "Dolemite Is My Name" featuring Eddie Murphy as floundering comedian in the 1970s, was nominated for best movie musical or comedy.

Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video received five TV nominations and three for movies. Hulu, owned by Walt Disney Co, was nominated for five TV awards.