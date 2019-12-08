Swedish activist Greta Thunberg visits COP25 counter-summit in Madrid

Surrounded by a cloud of a journalists on a rainy Sunday, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg made a surprise appearance at Madrid’s Complutense University, far from the pavilion where the official COP25 summit is taking place.

With the media attraction that global climate summits awaken, a counter-summit without politicians was organized that focuses on the social implication of climate change.

Led by climate activists, the alternative COP25 has prepared a program with more than 350 activities from December 7th to 12th.

Thunberg came to visit the supporters of Fridays for Future, a movement inspired by the school strikes prompted by the Swedish teenager in protest of climate change.

For Fridays for Future, one of the organizers of the alternative event, this COP differs from its predecessors in the unprecedented impulse of young climate activism.

Indigenous people has also a special space in this counter-summit with a wide representation of the Mapuche people from Chile.

Chile was supposed to host COP25, but it cancelled due to the wave of violent protests that have rocked the country for weeks. The Goverment of Sebastian Piñeira is in the center of the criticism of the counter-summit.