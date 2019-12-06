Out with the old, in with the new... Commission President

It's all change in Brussels this week. Ursula von der Leyen has finally taken on the mantle of Commission President from Jean-Claude Juncker - after one month's delay. Only one week in, and she's already under pressure - for her (lack of) gender parity, and her unannounced Green New Deal, which will be launched next week at COP 25 in Madrid.

Already in Madrid this week, we saw the Global Climate Risk Index released - and one European country was in the top three for hardest hit. Germany has seen weather-related losses equivalent to 4.5 billion euros.

In other news Brexit dominated the European Book Prize, with Jonathan Coe's Middle England winning the novel category. We sat down to talk with him about the divisions in society following the 2016 referendum.

And Viktor Orban's solid absolute majority in Hungary has been called into question by a year-long NGO investigation, which found evidence of elections malpractice.