Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed two controversial security bills into law.

One will require certain technology sold in the country to include pre-installed software from the government. The other would designate certain journalists and bloggers as "foreign agents."

The move has been criticised by the EU, with the bloc's Commissioner for Human Rights saying the laws are a major setback for media freedom in the country.

In a statement, the Council for Europe said "instead of adopting legislation that aims at intimidating and silencing journalists, human rights defenders and other individuals, the authorities of the Russian Federation should thoroughly review the current legislation in order to bring it in line with European and international human rights standards."

Euronews Correspondent Galina Polonskaya spoke to Euronews from Moscow to explain how the new laws will affect Russian citizens.

