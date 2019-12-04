A$AP Rocky has been blocked from playing a gig at the Swedish prison where he was detained ahead of his assault conviction.

The US rapper — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — had wanted to perform for inmates at Kronoberg prison in Stockholm, but the country's prison and probabtion service later rejected the offer.

It cited logistical and security issues as its reasons to stop the concert going ahead, according to Svenska Dagbladet.

The 31-year-old star is due back in Stockholm to play at the city's Ericsson Globe arena early next week.

It comes after he and his two bodyguards were given conditional sentences for assault in August over an altercation with a teenager in the street several months earlier.

The conditional sentence meant the group were spared prison, and it had taken into account their time spent in custody ahead of the conviction.

It was a case that gained widespread media attention, particlarly after a number of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and US President Donald Trump, appealed for the star's release.