BREAKING NEWS

USA

White House rejects House Judiciary Committee's invitation to attend impeachment hearing

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Tim Stelloh with NBC News Politics
White House rejects House Judiciary Committee's invitation to attend impeachment hearing
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

The White House said Sunday it will not participate in the House Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing on Wednesdaybut left open the possibility that it may take part in future proceedings.

In a letter to committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., White House Counsel Pat Cippollone said next week's hearing does "not begin to provide the president with any semblance of a fair process."

But Cippollone said President Donald Trump may participate if he is allowed to do so "meaningfully."

Nadler had invited Trump and his lawyers last week to participate in the hearing. It will occur one day after the House Intelligence Committee voteson a report that will make the case for the president's impeachment.

Nadler had not publicly responded to the letter Sunday night.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.