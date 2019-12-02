White House rejects House Judiciary Committee's invitation to attend impeachment hearing

The White House said Sunday it will not participate in the House Judiciary Committee's first impeachment hearing on Wednesdaybut left open the possibility that it may take part in future proceedings.

In a letter to committee chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., White House Counsel Pat Cippollone said next week's hearing does "not begin to provide the president with any semblance of a fair process."

But Cippollone said President Donald Trump may participate if he is allowed to do so "meaningfully."

Nadler had invited Trump and his lawyers last week to participate in the hearing. It will occur one day after the House Intelligence Committee voteson a report that will make the case for the president's impeachment.

Nadler had not publicly responded to the letter Sunday night.