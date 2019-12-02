Monkeys in Hokkaido botanical garden rest in hot spring

On a cold day, many Japanese people swear by a nice long dip in a hot spring. They're not alone. On Monday, dozens of monkeys in the nation's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido were seen doing exactly that.
Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden, located in a hot spring resort, pumps water into its monkey park every December. Staff maintain the temperature at 40 degrees Celsius.
Many visitors came to take pictures of the monkeys.
Kayoko Kasai, the head of the facility, said it was fun to observe the similarities between bathing humans and monkeys, but also the differences.
The monkeys will be provided with hot spring water until early May next year.
More No Comment
Hong Kong protesters hold US flags and praise Donald Trump
Hockey game becomes bear pit as 45,000 teddy bears hit the ice
Hong Kong marchers keep pressure on Lam after local vote
Ceremony marking new European Commission and 10 years of Lisbon Treaty
Hundreds rally in Yangon in support of Suu Kyi
Germany's biggest gathering of Santa Clauses
Famed monarch butterflies flutter to Mexico for annual migration
Made of money? Russia artist and billionaire make $1m throne
Cities across world finding unique ways to celebrate Christmas
PM and Mayor join police chiefs on tour of bridge attack scene
Security forces open fire at protesters in Baghdad
Celebrities open seasonal skating rink in Moscow's Red Square
Mexico activists protest violence against women
Consumer mayhem as Brazilians hit the shops for Black Friday