Suspect shot dead by police after attack near London Bridge

The suspect in what police are treating as a terrorist attack in London was shot dead by officers on Friday.
Several members of the public were injured in a stabbing incident near London Bridge, the Metropolitan Police said.
Footage shot by a passenger on a bus stopped on the bridge shows several people wrestling with a man on the ground and one man walking away holding a knife. An officer then takes aim at the man with what appears to be a gun and fires a shot.
Cars and buses on the busy bridge were at a standstill, with a white truck stopped diagonally across the lanes.
British Transport Police said London Bridge station, one of the city’s busiest rail hubs, was closed and trains were not stopping there.
People in buildings around the scene were evacuated to the north side of the River Thames by security services.
More No Comment
Consumer mayhem as Brazilians hit the shops for Black Friday
Residents crowd aid centre for food after deadly Albania quake
Police go pink to highlight women's safety in crime-hit Delhi
'Black Friday, black planet': Anti-consumer protests in Spain, France
Sunseekers spring into action as migrants arrive at Spanish beach
Turn a ferris wheel by hand? This Austrian athlete did it!
Twenty-seven Iraqi protesters killed in a day as violence continues
UK truck death victims buried in Vietnam
Man pulled alive from under rubble of a hotel after Albania earthquake
Thailand's 'floating' pedestrian crossing forces drivers to stop
Father Christmas performers go back to school in London
France pays tribute to 13 soldiers killed in Mali
Musical's cast sings happy birthday to Tina Turner
Pig laughs in the studio as reporter chased during live TV broadcast