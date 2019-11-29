Consumer mayhem as Brazilians hit the shops for Black Friday

Brazilians scrambled to get their hands on long-wished for products in Sao Paulo as the country's merchants kick off holiday sales.

Black Friday seeks to stimulate spending and the country's economy while at the same time claiming to offer discounted prices to Brazilian consumers.

With stores discounting electronic goods such as big-screen televisions and extending retail hours, keen shoppers are packing shopping centres and high streets to take advantage of the event.

Purposely timed to take place during the long Thanksgiving weekend the US, businesses in the country are looking to change consumer habits and encourage people to spend their money inside the country.