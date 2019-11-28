BREAKING NEWS

Italian MP proposes marriage during parliament debate on post-earthquake reconstruction

By  Luca Santocchia  Chris Harris 
If someone asked you the most romantic spot in Italy, you might say Venice, Florence or Rome.

What you probably wouldn't say is the Italian parliament.

Yet on Thursday — during a romance-killing debate on post-earthquake reconstruction — an MP made a marriage proposal.

"Will you marry me?" asked Flavio Di Muro, producing a ring and looking at his partner, Elisa De Leo in the public gallery.

MPs gave the parliamentarian — from Matteo Salvini's far-right League party — a round of applause.

But Robert Fico, president of the parliament, was less impressed.

"I understand everything, however, I don't think it's appropriate to use an intervention for this," he said.

It is unclear at this stage whether Elisa accepted the proposal.

