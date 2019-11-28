If someone asked you the most romantic spot in Italy, you might say Venice, Florence or Rome.
What you probably wouldn't say is the Italian parliament.
Yet on Thursday — during a romance-killing debate on post-earthquake reconstruction — an MP made a marriage proposal.
"Will you marry me?" asked Flavio Di Muro, producing a ring and looking at his partner, Elisa De Leo in the public gallery.
MPs gave the parliamentarian — from Matteo Salvini's far-right League party — a round of applause.
But Robert Fico, president of the parliament, was less impressed.
"I understand everything, however, I don't think it's appropriate to use an intervention for this," he said.
It is unclear at this stage whether Elisa accepted the proposal.