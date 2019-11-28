If someone asked you the most romantic spot in Italy, you might say Venice, Florence or Rome.

What you probably wouldn't say is the Italian parliament.

Yet on Thursday — during a romance-killing debate on post-earthquake reconstruction — an MP made a marriage proposal.

"Will you marry me?" asked Flavio Di Muro, producing a ring and looking at his partner, Elisa De Leo in the public gallery.

MPs gave the parliamentarian — from Matteo Salvini's far-right League party — a round of applause.

But Robert Fico, president of the parliament, was less impressed.

"I understand everything, however, I don't think it's appropriate to use an intervention for this," he said.

It is unclear at this stage whether Elisa accepted the proposal.