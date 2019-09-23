Man drowns proposing to his girlfriend during idyllic getaway

An American man has drowned while proposing to his girlfriend underwater during a holiday in Tanzania.

Kenesha Antoine, posted footage on Facebook of her boyfriend, Steven Weber, proposing through the window of their bedroom.

The couple were on holiday together on Zanzibar's Pemba Island, off the coast of the eastern Africa country of Tanzania, and were staying at the luxury Mantra Resort. The hotel has an underwater room.

In the footage, Weber can be seen swimming to the bedroom window with a mask and fins and presenting a laminated piece of paper on which can be read: "I can't hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But...everything I love about you, I love more every day. Will you please be my wife, marry me."

He then pulled out a ring. Antoine, who is filming the scene, can be heard squealing with joy.

But on Sunday, she wrote on Facebook: "We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruellest twist of fate imaginable."

"Knowing him, always quick with an off-colour joke, he's probably entertaining someone with a story about how he royally screwed up that proposal and died while being extra," she added.

It is unclear what went wrong but Manta CEO Matthew Saus confirmed to the AFP news agency that "a male guest tragically drowned while freediving alone outside the underwater room" on Thursday.

"The accident is currently under investigation by the local Zanzabar police authority," he added.

The underwater room provides a 360 view of the ocean in the middle of crystal clear waters home to shoals and reef fish including octopus and Spanish dancers. It costs $1,700 a night (€1,500).