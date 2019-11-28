Hungarian authorities have filed charges against the Ukrainian captain of a Swiss-owned cruise ship involved in a deadly incident on the River Danube earlier this year.

The captain was charged on Thursday morning with misconduct leading to mass casualties, and 35 counts of failing to provide help in a disaster.

It comes after the incident aboard the Mermaid boat in May left 27 people dead when it sank just seconds after colliding with the Swiss ship.

Two of the crew members were among the 27 killed, while the rest were South Korean tourists.

The incident was widely described at the time as the worst disaster on the River Danube in more than 50 years.