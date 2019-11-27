“Today is a national mourning day for Albania; it should have been a week of national holidays and our independence day, but it is one of the worst days in the Albanian people’s history.

The 6.4 magnitude quake which happened in the early hours of Tuesday was one of the strongest to hit Albania in decades.

The tremor was felt across the southern Balkans and was followed by multiple aftershocks, with several above magnitude 5.

In nearby Bosnia, another tremor with a magnitude of 5.4 struck southeast of the capital Sarajevo and could be felt in the city, causing minor damage.

The quake in Albania destroyed apartment buildings and hotels.

There is as yet no indication of how many people might still be buried in the rubble, as neighbouring countries and European Union nations sent search-and-rescue crews to help.

Wednesday saw a quake hit at sea just off the coast of Crete.