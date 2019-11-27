BREAKING NEWS

German pensioner loses €20,000 after driving off with envelope of banknotes on car roof

A handicapped man in Germany lost €20,000 when he placed an envelope of cash on his car roof and drove off without removing it.

Police are now appealing for anyone who finds the money to be honest and hand it in.

The 70-year-old had withdrawn the cash from a bank in Witten, near Dortmund, so he could buy a new car.

"If the envelope is found, we send an urgent appeal to the honest finder to hand over the registered money to the lost property office or the police," said police in a statement.

The money was withdrawn around 3.40 pm on Friday, November 22.

